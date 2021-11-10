Fatal stabbing of pupil indicates depth of social ills — MEC

Social development MEC Nkakareng Rakgoale said the incident is an indication that social ills such as substance abuse and bullying are persistent in some parts of the province.

“The incident is again exposing the behaviour by some of our young people in communities. This violent behaviour by children must immediately come to an end. We are urging parents to keep a close eye on their children so they can notice behavioural change and report to social workers for immediate intervention,” Rakgoale said.

Limpopo education MEC Polly Boshielo called on parents and other stakeholders to be actively involved in supporting schools in dealing with bullying and abuse.

“It is devastating and saddening that we had to lose a young life in this manner. This is something that needs all of us to collaborate on, to enforce laws prohibiting pupils from carrying dangerous weapons in schools and communities. We send our condolences to the bereaved family and the entire school community,” Boshielo said.

SowetanLIVE (TMG Digital)

Yoliswa Sobuwa