Boxing used to fight drugs

With the goal to steer kids away from drugs and alcohol, the local Masakhane Amateur Boxing Club held a boxing tournament at Jauka Hall last on November which saw other boxing clubs like Kerkwood(correct) Boxing Club, Masibambane Boxing Club, Masakheke Boxing Club and Kenton Boxing Club fielding young boxers between nine and 18 years old.

The tournament theme was “Fight Against Drugs and Substance Abuse”.

Masakhane Amateur Boxing manager Monwabisi Hans explained: “We called it this because we saw the situation of our children in the community that they do drugs, alcohol and the high rate of pregnancy.

“This tournament was meant to have two or three female fights but we could not find two girls. Our main aim is to bring back boxing in our society, especially the kids, hence our age groups started at nine years old to 18,” he said.

Hans said they wanted the kids to know that it was not only books that could make a good person. He asserted that books and sport are inseparable, adding that sport instils discipline.

“We also wanted to give them a platform to showcase their talent. With this tournament I realised that people are longing for boxing in Ndlambe. People showed a desire to do something outside books, football and rugby,” he said.

Hans further highlighted that Sarah Baartman District has asked that such a tournament be held. The Eastern Cape Department of Sport, Recreation, Arts and Culture donated trophies and medals for winners. There were five trophies, 13 gold medals and 13 silver medals.

