‘The new dawn is a fraud’: Maimane and EFF weigh in on increasing youth unemployment

One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane and the EFF have weighed in on the unemployment crisis facing the youth after Stats SA revealed the jobless level is at an all-time high.

On Tuesday, Stats SA announced the unemployment rate increased to 34.9% in the three months to September from 34.4% in the second quarter.

Youth aged 15 to 24 years and 25 to 34 years recorded the highest unemployment rates at 66.5% and 43.8%, respectively.

Stats SA said the number of discouraged work seekers increased by 545,000 (16.4%) and the number of people who were not economically active for reasons other than discouragement increased by 443,000 (3.3%) between the two quarters, resulting in a net increase of 988,000 in the not economically active population.

The unemployment rate among women was 37.3% in the third quarter compared with 32.9% among men, according to the official definition of unemployment.

The unemployment rate among black women was 41.5% compared with 9.9% among white women, 25.2% among Indian/Asian women and 29.1% among coloured women.

Weighing in on the stats, Maimane called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to “fix the broken education system”.

He suggested education was one of the reasons for increased unemployment.

“Unless you fix the broken education system and until you give capital to promising and brilliant entrepreneurs, we will continue to see an increase in unemployment under your administration,” he told Ramaphosa.

“No nation can rise while its education standards fall.”

The EFF slammed Ramaphosa, saying the figures were an indication the celebrated “new dawn” was a “fraud”.

“The reality is that the new dawn has failed drastically to develop any practical and believable plan to create jobs,” said the EFF.

The party said the unemployment crisis “must be placed squarely at the mismanagement of the economy” by Ramaphosa and the ANC.

“The only way SA will get out of the employment crisis is a clear and practical economic plan centred on localisation and municipal-centred economic growth that will build state capacity,” said the EFF.

TimesLIVE (TMG Digital)

Unathi Nkanjeni

Share this: Tweet



