Junior cricketers invited to join coaching clinic

Local cricket veteran Siphe Mzaydume, who has rich international experience having played club cricket in the UK, is inviting boys and girls aged 9 to 18 years to join his coaching clinic for the festive season which will take place on December 18, 25 and January 1.

The clinics will take place at the Port Alfred Country Club and the cost is R100. Mzaydume said the event will be from 9am – 10.30am.

“The main aim of the event is to try and develop cricketers to make them better and just to enjoy meeting other kids while also learning about the game,” he said.

Mzaydume said he held a coaching clinic earlier this year and it was a great success. Junior cricketers will benefit from Mzaydume’s local and international experience.

Those who are interested in registering can contact Mzaydume on 066-090-0107.

