Kuyasa celebrates 95.2% pass

Kuyasa Combined School broke its own record again, with its 2021 matric class obtaining a 95.2% pass rate – up from 89.3% for 2020.

School principal Xolani Mayana labelled last year’s results as “history made”, saying that it was the first time the school reached a 90% and above pass rate.

Elated teachers, pupils and parents left the school yard to meet Mayana in Joe Slovo Street as he came in with the school results in a brown envelope shown through the window of his car.

The crowd in street chanted “yi-Kuyasa le abangayaziyo bengazange bayibone” translated as “this is Kuyasa to those who don’t know it and have never seen it”. When Mayana climbed out of his car the crowd grabbed him and joyfully lifted him in the air.

The excitement was written all over Mayana’s face as he related the results to the teachers, parents and pupils.

“Let me officially tell you what the results are. Kuyasa’s official pass rate is 95.2%. Secondly, you will remember that it is our first time reaching 90% and above,” he said.

Mayana said Kuyasa was in third place in the Grahamstown education district.

“I want to break down this arrangement. We are in the top five. In first place is VG [Victoria Girls High School] from Grahamstown with 100%, and above us is Graeme College with 96%, slightly above us. If you look at these schools they are both multiracial schools. I want you to properly see this thing. In third place it is our disadvantaged boys and girls,” he said.

“Let us look at number four and five; in fourth place is Port Alfred High School our neighbours and in fifth place is El Shaddai Christian Academy. We are ahead of local schools.”

Mayana said the next goal was to reach a 100% pass. He said that of 62 pupils at Kuyasa who wrote the exams, 59 passed their exams.

He said only six pupils had passed with a higher certificate. Without specifying the number he said most were diploma passes.

“If I am not mistaken we have 19 or 20 Bachelor’s degree passes.”

He was most excited about pupils who had achieved distinctions, the top achiever being Asemahle Lose who received four distinctions – for history, life sciences, life orientation and English.

Onke Khuhlane and Mpupa Onesimo each got distinctions for accounting, Yolisa Nqobo obtained a distinction in life sciences and IsiXhosa, Sivenathi Lose got a distinction in IsiXhosa, Khuhlane Onke got one for mathematical literacy and Emihle Gcwabe for tourism.

Mayana concluded his speech, saying: “Here is the message for the media. Here is Grade 12 for 2022, hashtag watch this space, the best is yet to come.”

