JUST IN | Wife of ex-Springbok coach, Peter de Villiers, drowns

An inquest docket has been opened after a woman’s body was found floating in a pool in Gqeberha on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as the wife of former Springbok rugby coach, Peter de Villiers.

The body of 62-year-old Theresa de Villiers was found by a family member floating in a swimming pool at a house in in Fairview at around noon.

Theresa was declared dead on the scene by emergency workers.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said no foul play was suspected.

“The deceased is from Paarl but was visiting family in Gqeberha. She was found in the pool by a family member.

“The circumstances surrounding the drowning is under investigation,” Janse van Rensburg added.

Contacted for comment, De Villiers, who is believed to be in Paarl, said he was unable to talk about what had happened.

HeraldLIVE

