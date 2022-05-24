Winners on and off the field

Youngsters and football lovers braved wet weather recently to participate in a football tournament aimed at raising awareness against crime. Cold and rain saw spectators and other teams at Zamadela Field huddled around an improvised fire near the touchline, as Classic FC U13 and Madrid FC locked horns.

In a nail biting match Classic FC faced a stubborn Madrid FC who played their hearts out. Making name for himself Classic FC’s striker Phiw’okuhle Mgqolelo was the man of the moment, scoring the single goal that decided the match. Classic FC walked away with a trophy.

Warrant Officer Bongani Nogonyoti from Bathurst Police Station addressed the youngsters, advising them to stay away from crime and substance abuse.

During the trophy handover Nogonyoti also handed the youngsters pamphlets titled ‘Drugs and Alcohol Abuse takes you to hell disguised as heaven’. The pamphlets indicated how alcohol and substance abuse affect people at individual level, family and the community at large.

Explaining the impact of drugs on users, the pamphlet read: “Drug users are vulnerable to human trafficking, kidnapping, rape and assault. Substance usage makes a person emotional and unstable which leads to violent behaviour and threatens safety to the individual and those around him or her. Drug and substance dependency lead the user to commit crimes such as theft, prostitution, burglary, robbery and handling stolen goods to fund the drug habit. Loss of interest in school, bunking classes which result [in] bullying and stealing from [other] pupils, teachers and at home.”

At a family level, users often act violently towards family members, threatening them and forcing them to hand over cash. Alcohol and drug use is an expensive problem with issues ranging from loss of property, belongings, injuries, fatalities, theft, an increase in health care and legal liabilities.

Highlighting the impact of drugs at a community level it read: “Substance abuse encourages gangsterism and bullying. Druglords use drug abusers to get credible information in order to steal from community members.”

