Preschoolers ramp it up for fundraising

Port Alfred Early Childhood Development preschools in Ndlovini held a successful fundraising event at Jauka Hall on June 16. Little children from age groups 3 to 5 years, both boys and girls modelled. Both were dressed to kill and the girls sported eye-catching hairstyles. Confidence was sky high as the little people strutted in front of a packed to capacity venue.

Parents came out in their numbers to give moral support to their children. Participating preschools were from wards 7, 8 and 9 in Ndlovini.

Event organiser Bulelwa Puwe said the purpose of the event was to raise funds for the preschools so that they could sustain themselves, as they do not have sponsors.

“These preschools live on handouts and that money is not good enough to sustain preschools’ needs,” Puwe said. “We decided to come up with programmes like this to raise funds so that preschools can be able to buy themselves soap and other necessities. We share whatever money we are able to raise so that each preschools can purchase their own vegetables and other stuff.”

Puwe said the event was also intended to encourage parents to be part of their children’s growth.

“We also want parents to be involved in their kids’ development. You know some of the parents just dump their kids in these preschools. We want them to know that we are developing a child holistically and they must be part of that journey,” she said.

