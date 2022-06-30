Social grants: Here are SASSA payment dates for July 2022

The schedule for social grants SASSA payment dates for July 2022 is now available, including for disability, older persons and all other grants.

Given the social distancing requirements aimed at curbing COVID-19 infections, the SA Social Security Agency (SASSA) allocates different payment dates for different grant categories.

The different dates are selected to avoid situations where there is overcrowding at ATMs, banks, Post Office or SASSA offices.

SASSA payment dates for July 2022

According to SASSA’s schedule, payment dates for July 2022 for social grants are as follows:

Older persons’ grants will be paid from 4 July 2022. This includes any grants linked to these accounts.

Disability grants will be paid from 5 July 2022. This includes any grants linked to these accounts.

Children’s grants will be paid from 6 July 2022. These include children’s grants, foster care grants and care dependency grants.

SASSA has consistently called on grant beneficiaries to avoid rushing to withdraw their money on the first day the grants become available. This is because the funds will remain in the account until they are eventually withdrawn.

