‘Dark-skinned people are bearing the brunt’: SA reacts to patients being denied access at Kalafong Hospital

Preventing people gaining access to healthcare services at Kalafong Hospital in Atteridgeville, based on skin colour and language, has sparked a debate online.

Members of Operation Dudula this week barred foreign nationals from entering the hospital.

Demonstrators stood outside the hospital entrance, one with a loudspeaker, as they informed those approaching that illegal foreigners would not be allowed in.

Some were lucky to get a free pass without being asked where they were from, while others were asked about their nationality and accused of being foreigners.

According to Operation Dudula, they turned back more that 100 illegal foreigners in the three weeks they have been outside the hospital.

The group said though they don’t have the capacity, they are thinking of moving their operation to nearby clinics too.

In a statement, government spokesperson Phumla Williams said they were infringing on basic human rights.

“They go against the tenets of our hard-fought-for democracy. In SA, the right to access health services is a basic human right guaranteed by the constitution. SA is governed by the rule of law, which makes provision for every person in the country, regardless of their nationality or documentation status, to access healthcare.”

Williams said the victimisation of patients and hospital employees who are suspected of being foreign nationals should be condemned by everyone.

“The Southern African Development Community agreements, which SA is a party to, allows foreign nationals from member states to receive the same care as all South Africans,” she said.

Minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele cautioned that preventing access to healthcare can have dire consequences for patients and a negative impact on the public health system and the country’s citizens.

“We understand that the public health system is overburdened; however, doctors and healthcare workers have an obligation to provide healthcare to those in need.

“The Hippocratic Oath guides the actions of doctors, which includes them not withholding services because of religion, nationality, race, politics or social standing. Government is hard at work to improve our healthcare system and deal with challenges,” he said.

There were mixed reactions to the blockade, with many saying it’s only a matter of time before everyone who doesn’t “look South African” is barred from receiving any public services.

Others praised Operation Dudula for “putting South Africans” first.

TimesLIVE

Share this: Tweet



