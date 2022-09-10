West beach drowning incident

Full details of a drowning incident at West Beach in Port Alfred on Saturday afternoon 10 September have yet to be confirmed.

Multi Security owner Clinton Millard said a call for assistance to West Beach was made shortly before 4pm and the Port Alfred National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) responded.

NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon said there had been a drowning incident that appears to have been fatal; however, the NSRI were confirming certain details with the South African Police Service before issuing a full statement.

Talk of the Town will report further once the NSRI and SAPS issue formal statements on the incident.

