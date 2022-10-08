Hero bodyboarder saves four in Port Alfred

Bay businessman swims out alone to rescue dad, three kids in difficulty at Kelly’s Beach

By Faith Mtwana

A well-known Eastern Cape businessman has been hailed a hero after saving a family of four from drowning at Kelly’s Beach in Port Alfred last weekend.

Gqeberha’s Edward Gutsche, 49, was about to leave the beach after bodyboarding for a few hours when he was approached by two frantic women who alerted him to four people struggling in the water.

“I don’t usually go bodyboarding at this beach, but it was the only place where the waves were good.

“As soon I was told about the people drowning, I didn’t even think about it.

“I immediately put my flippers back on and got back into the water.

“I saved the one daughter first and got her onto my board.