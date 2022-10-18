Police on hunt for 7 escaped prisoners

Eastern Cape police have launched a manhunt after seven (7) prisoners escaped from Makhanda Correctional facility this morning.

South African Police Service spoksperson Majola Nkohli said on Tuesday, 18 October 2022 at about 4am, the officer arrived for standby duties to visit prison when she saw lights that were on in one of the units.

“It was discovered that seven (07) prisoners escaped through a window.”

Nkohli said the circumstances surrounding the incident are forming part of the investigation.

Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Nomthetheleli Mene has implemented a 72-hour activation plan following the incident. Police opened a case of Escaping from Lawful Custody for further investigation. The escaped prisoners have been identified as follows:

1. Luvuyo September, a South African citizen, who was detained for charges of murder, attempted murder, kidnapping and robbery.

2. Bennet Kwarrie, a Zimbabwean national, who was detained for housebreaking and theft and attempted murder

3. Simba Masinga, a Zimbabwean national, who was in prison for rhino poaching

4. Trymore Chauke, a Zimbabwean national, who was in prison for rhino poaching

5. Nhamo Muyambo, a Zimbabwean national, who was detained for rhino poaching

6. Abraham Moyane, a Zimbabwean national, who was detained for rhino poaching

7. Francis Chitiyo, a Zimbabwean national, who was detained for rhino poaching

Francis Chitiyo, Trymore Chauke, Simba Masinge, Nhamo Muyambo and Abraham Moyane were convicted on charges of conspiracy to poach rhinos in the Makhanda High COurt on 30 September 2022. They were awaiting sentencing – scheduled for 4 November 2022 in the Makhanda High Court.

Police are warning the community that these prisoners are dangerous and should not be approached instead police must be contacted. We are also urging communities not to protect these criminals as they will be committing an offence if found to be aiding and abetting them.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of these criminals is urged to contact the investigating officer, Detective Captain Glen Peter on 082 301 9427 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or the nearest police station.

