District Mayor lauds top-achieving schools

Kuyasa Combined School and El Shaddai Christian Academy in Port Alfred, Hendrik Kanise Combined School in Alicedale and Victoria Girls’ High School in Makhanda all achieved 100% pass rates in the 2022 National Senior Certificate examinations. The pass rate at Ukhanyo Secondary School in Alexandria (39 matrics) leapt by a staggering 34.6%, from 55.1% in 2021 to 89.7% in 2022 and Nompucuko Combined in Bushmans River Mouth (21 matrics) improved by a remarkable 25.7% to 85.71%. Velile Secondary in Bathurst (56 matrics) improved by 20.75% to achieve a 71.42% pass rate.

Port Alfred High School has consistently remained in the mid-90s since 2020 and this year achieved a 94.6% pass rate.

Continuing their steady upward trajectory were Ikamvelisizwe Combined in Kenton (84.61%) and Nomzamo Secondary in Port Alfred (64.16%). In Makhanda, Ntsika Secondary achieved 87.75%, Khutliso Daniels Secondary 88.88%, Mary Waters Secondary 81.26%, Nathaniel Nyaluza Secondary 75%, Nombulelo Secondary 87.36%, TEM Mrwetyanaa 74.41%.

Sarah Baartman District Municipality Executive Mayor, Cllr Deon De Vos, congratulated the matric class of 2022 for their achievement.

The matric pass rate for Sarah Baartman District was 75.5% – almost on par with the provincial pass rate of 77.3%, De Vos noted.

“As a parent of a matric learner I fully understand the stress and anxiety that the matric year causes for everyone involved including the learners, teachers, administrative staff and parents. I am proud of all the learners who managed to be successful in achieving their matric. It is not an easy feat, but you have done well.” De Vos said. “Don’t let matric be the end, always strive to improve yourself whether through tertiary studies, short courses, learnerships, apprenticeships, or even starting your own business. Please make use of services that are available to you.”

The Mayor congratulated the following schools in the Sarah Baartman District on achieving a 100% pass rate:

El Shaddai Christian Academy in Port Alfred (5 wrote)

Gcinibuzwe Combined School in Jansenville.

Gill College in Somerset East.

Hendrik Kanise Combined School in Alicedale(25 wrote).

Jansenville High School in Jansenville.

Kirkwood High School in Kirkwood.

Kuyasa Combined School in Port Alfred (59 wrote).

Victoria Girls High School in Makhanda (77 wrote).

Several schools in the district had managed to improve their pass rate over last year’s, with the following schools showing the biggest improvements:

Ukhanyo Secondary School in Alexandria by 34.6%, from 55.1% in 2021 to 89.7% in 2022.

Nqweba Senior Secondary School increased with 30.6%, from 52.3% in 2021 to 82.9% in 2022.

Patensie Secondary School increased with 25.9%, from 42.9% in 2021 to 68.8%.

Executive Mayor De Vos said that these schools’ achievement must be a reminder that anything is possible with a little hard work and dedication. The Mayor commends the staff and learners of all the schools who managed to increase their pass rate.

Unfortunately, several schools have regressed this year with the following schools showing the highest pass rate decrease in the district:

Klipplaat Senior Secondary School decreased by 50.3%, from 94.1% in 2021 to 43.8% in 2022.

Carel Du Toit Senior Secondary School decreased by 29%, from 74.3% in 2021 to 45.3% in 2022.

Jbay Academy High School decreased by 25.3%, from 92.9% in 2021 to 67.6% in 2022.

“I want to encourage all these schools to reinvigorate themselves for this new academic year and work to improve these results. For the learners who were unsuccessful, please do not become despondent. Matric is only one year of your life and you still have many years to make the best of your life. Please engage with the Department of Education to find opportunities for you to improve your results.”

WATCH: The delighted principal of Kuyasa, Xolani Mayana, shares the secrets of the school’s success.

