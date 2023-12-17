Search
Police hunt suspects in Makhanda-Peddie N2 drive-by shooting

Committees Drift detectives are on the hunt for four suspects allegedly involved in the fatal shooting of a 38 year old man who was travelling with two other passengers to a wedding in Mthatha on Friday, December 15.

South African Police Service spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said according to their reports, Solumzi Mdlaka and two other people were driving a Renault Clio from Gqeberha to Mthatha. At around 10am, they were on the N2 near Peddie, coming from the direction of Makhanda.

“As the driver of the Clio slowed down on the speed humps, a white VW Polo with tinted windows drove alongside them and two shots were fired from the back of the car. A bullet hit Solumzi Mdlaka on his forehead. He was rushed to a hospital in Makhanda but was transferred to Gqeberha where he succumbed to his injuries on Saturday, December 16.”

Naidu said the suspects were unknown at this stage and the motive was under investigation.

“Police believe that Mr Mdlaka was the [intended] target, and a case of murder is under investigation,” Naidu said.

Police are appealing to anyone who can assist in the investigation or may know the whereabouts of the suspects, is asked to contact SAPS Committee Drift, D/W/O George Cook on 084 648 1749 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or the nearest police station. All information is confidential and callers may remain anonymous.

