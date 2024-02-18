Double tragedy for Marselle family

The body of one of two young men who were swept out to sea at Kariega River Mouth on February 12 has been found, bringing some closure for a local family struck by double tragedy this week.

The body of Unathi Dyakala, 21, was found at Kasouga Beach on Saturday February 17. Dyakala and his cousin, Mawethu Yose, 28, drowned after getting into trouble while swimming at Kariega RIver Mouth on Monday February 12. Yose was recovered from the water at the time, but died despite efforts to resuscitate him. His cousin remained missing until yesterday.

The Marselle families, who are related, were visiting Kenton-on-Sea on Monday February 12. The two cousins were swimming in the Kariega River Mouth.

South African Police service spokesperson Captain Marius McCarthy said the Kenton-on-Sea Police Station had received a call around 2.30pm, alerting them that two men had been washed away at Kariega River Mouth.

McCarthy said that Yose and Dyakala were at the Kariega River Mouth when Yose got into difficulty while swimming.

“Mr Unathi Dyakala went in the water to rescue him but he also got into trouble and was swept away by the water,” McCarthy said.

The NSRI was called. Spokesperson Craig Lambinon said the NSRI Port Alfred duty crew were activated shortly before 3.30pm. NSRI Port Alfred rescue swimmers, the SA Police Services, EC Government Health EMS, Hi-Tec Security Services and Gardmed ambulance services had responded. The NSRI craft, Spirit of Kenton, was launched at the Kariega River slipway and began a search in the Kariega River Mouth.

The search had continued upriver with the incoming tide. Two NSRI rescue vehicles, NSRI crew, Police and emergency services searched the shoreline of Kenton Middle Beach, Kenton Main beach and the Kariega River banks.

NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon said [Yose] had been found a short distance from the river mouth and had been recovered from the water, unresponsive, onto the rescue craft where CPR (Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation) efforts were commenced.

He was brought to shore and taken into the care of Gardmed paramedics.

McCarthy confirmed that this was Mawethu Yose.

“After paramedics exhausted CPR efforts, sadly the man was declared deceased,” Lambinon said.

The extensive shoreline and water search by the South African Police Service’s SAPS WPDS (Water Policing and Diving Services) continued for Unathi Dyakala.

Yesterday (Saturday) McCarthy said Unathi Dyakala’s body had been found at Kasouga Beach earlier.

“He was declared dead. This was the second person who drowned at Kariega River on February 12, 2024,” McCarthy said.

Unathi had been positively identified by the family, he said. Earlier this week, McCarthy confirmed that Kenton on Sea Detectives were investigating an Inquest.

