Makhanda cops bust man with abalone worth half a million

Swift action by police attached to the Grahamstown Highway Patrol and Grahamstown Crime Prevention Unit led to the recovery of abalone with an estimated value of more than R500 000 and the arrest of a 41 year old man.

SPokesperson Captain Mariius McCarthy said that around 6pm on Monday August 5, the Grahamstown Highway Patrol and Grahamstown Crime Prevention Unit were patrolling along the N2 when they noticed a white bakkie passing them at high speed in the opposite direction.

“The members became suspicious and instinctively gave chase,” McCarthy said.

About 15km from Makhanda, close to the Lothians turnoff, the vehicle had suddenly stopped and the only occupant, the driver got out and started to run.

“Police ran after the 41-year-old suspect and managed to apprehend him,” McCarthy said.

“Upon searching the vehicle, members found and confiscated 13 661 units of abalone together with the Nissan NP300 LDV, as it was used in the commission of [an alleged] crime.

The suspect was due to appear before the Grahamstown Magistrate’s Court on charges of possession of abalone.

The Sarah Baartman District Commissioner, Major General Zolani Xawuka, applauded members for their vigilance, outstanding commitment, and dedication that led to the arrest and confiscation of a number of abalone units.

Share this: Tweet



