Hayden Hanstein

Sunshine Holiday 2024 Edition

Please feel free to download and share our FREE Sunshine Holiday 2024 Edition. It is also available throughout Ndlambe at various retailers and businesses. So get your copy today! It has great information about the Ndlambe area as well as events to keep you entertained while you enjoy your stay with us on the Sunshine Coast and surrounds. Thank you to our loyal advertisers who supported our Sunshine Holiday 2024 edition.

Available as an e-edition above or download (Dropbox) below
Sunshine Holiday 2024

Talk of the Town is the weekly newspaper of record for the community of Ndlambe and serves readers in and around Port Alfred, Kenton on Sea, Bushman's River Mouth, Alexandria, Kleinemond, and Makhanda.

