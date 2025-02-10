Deadline looms for new SASSA cards

SASSA Gold card holders must switch to Postbank black cards by February 28, 2025

Don’t wait for the last minute, or for when your card stops working. That’s the plea from Themba Matlou, Acting CEO of SASSA, as the agency rolls out the new Postbank Black Card.

The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) and Postbank have announced that all SASSA Gold Card holders must replace their cards with new Postbank Black Cards by February 28, 2025.

“This deadline is crucial, as failure to switch to the new card will result in the inability to access grant payments,” said Matlou.

Why the change?

The replacement of the SASSA Gold Card with the Postbank Black Card is part of an ongoing effort to improve the payment system for social grants, Matlou said. “The new card offers enhanced security features and improved functionality, ensuring that beneficiaries can access their grants safely and efficiently.”

What the new card does

The replacement process started in September 2024, and hundreds of thousands of beneficiaries have already made the switch. The new Postbank Black Cards offer the same benefits as the Gold Cards, including one free card replacement per year, three free withdrawals in stores per month, and one free monthly statement.

Where to get your card

Beneficiaries can collect their new cards at participating retailers, including Checkers, Shoprite, Pick n Pay, Usave, and Boxer. To find the nearest collection point, beneficiaries can dial 120218*3# and follow the prompts. The new Postbank Black Cards are accepted at all ATMs and retailers that accept bank cards, and can be used for transactions immediately after issuance.



What you need to take

– When collecting your new Postbank Black Card, you will need to present a valid South African ID or temporary ID. No card will be issued without these documents.

– The replacement process is free of charge for all beneficiaries.

– SASSA and Postbank assure beneficiaries that there will be no interruptions in grant payments.

Stay clear of scams

– Beneficiaries are advised to be cautious of scams and to only collect their new cards from authorized officials.

– Be wary of individuals or institutions that may attempt to issue fake Postbank Black Cards.

– Always keep your card and ID safe and secure.

“If you’re a SASSA Gold Card holder, don’t wait until the last minute to switch to your new Postbank Black Card. Visit your nearest collection point today and ensure that you can continue to access your grant payments without any disruptions,” Motlau said.

