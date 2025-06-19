Making dreams come true – one wish at a time

Port Alfred’s own Tara Kenny, 9, who is bravely facing the battle of her life, is the latest to benefit from an initiative that has brought joy to hundreds of children with life-threatening diseases. Quietly making their dreams a reality is Marlene Jooste, a dedicated individual with a passion for helping children. She started the project in 1997 and has been making waves of kindness in the community ever since.

Jooste, who is a registered nurse, has cared for children with cancer during her long professional career. She was inspired to create an initiative that would bring happiness and hope to these young ‘warriors’. With the support of her employer at the time, the project took off and has since grown to realise the dreams of more than 600 children. Marlene, who has worked in Bloemfontein most of her life, recently moved to Port Alfred.

What makes this project different is that it operates without any funds. Instead, Marlene approaches sponsors and provides them with a list of a specific child’s dreams. The sponsor then chooses which dream to fulfill, and the project ensures that the child’s wish is granted.

The project recently brought joy to 9-year-old Tara Kenny, who was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia B-cell in March 2024. Despite having to relocate to East London for treatment, Tara’s spirit remains unbroken. When she shared her dream list, Ockert Davis from Starlight in East London stepped forward to make her wishes a reality.

Tara’s dreams included a gaming computer, Steam voucher, Posca markers, slime, Minecraft, and Microsoft store vouchers, among others. Thanks to Ockert’s kindness, her dreams will soon become a reality.

Marlene has received numerous accolades for her selfless work, including the Bloemfonteiner van die Jaar nomination in 2007 and the Golden Key Honorary Award in 2010. The latter prestigious award is a testament to the impact of their work, with notable recipients including Bill Clinton and Desmond Tutu.

The community’s response to this project is a reminder that kindness and generosity can make a significant difference in the lives of others. As the project continues to grow and touch more lives, it’s clear that the power of community and compassion can bring hope and joy to those who need it most. If you know of any child in Port Alfred suffering from a life-threatening disease who is in need of a ‘dream come true’ please contact Jooste on 083-381-4009.

This article was first published in Talk of the Town, June 12, 2025. The newspaper serving the communities of Ndlambe and the Sunshine Coast, with a weekly wrap of Makhanda news, is available at stores from early on Thursdays .

