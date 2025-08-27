Man dies while free-diving in Kowie River

A 22-year-old man from East London has died after being rescued from the Kowie River this morning. National Sea Rescue Institute spokesperson Craig Lambinon said at 8.44am on Wednesday, August 27, the NSRI Port Alfred duty crew, the South African Police Service and Gardmed ambulance service were activated following reports of a 22 year old man missing in the Kowie River.
The rescue teams were directed to approximately 3km upstream from the Kowie River mouth, Lambinon said. Three men had been there with their boat. Two had been free diving in the river, and one had failed to surface.
“His friend was in the water conducting free dive search efforts,” Lambinn said.
Two NSRI rescue craft, Rescue 11 Alpha and Lotto Challenger, accompanied by a NSRI medic had responded and NSRI rescue swimmers were deployed into the water.
“During free dive search efforts the missing man was located and recovered onto an NSRI rescue craft and CPR (Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation) efforts commenced and continued until the rescue craft reached the NSRI Port Alfred station 11 rescue base,” Lambinon said.
“Gardmed paramedics, assisted by NSRI, continued with CPR efforts during which time a pulse was restored.
“En route to hospital in a Gardmed ambulance, CPR was resumed.”
The man went into cardiac arrest and when they arrived at the hospital, doctors and nurses had continued with extensive CPR efforts, Lambinon said.
“After all efforts to resuscitate the man were exhausted in hospital, sadly the man was declared deceased.”
It remained unknown what had caused the man to fail to surface while free diving and police had opened an inquest docket, Lambinon said.
