Ndlambe FM off air due to vandalism of transmitter

Ndlambe FM has been forced off air after its transmitter was vandalised at the station’s Bathurst transmission site, in what management believes was a targeted act of copper theft. The station has been off air for nearly two weeks as a result.

The incident was discovered on Monday, February 3, when station staff realised the community radio station was no longer broadcasting. A team was immediately dispatched to the Bathurst site, where they found the FM transmitter had been stripped of key components.

Station Manager Dodo Shupping confirmed that the transmitter itself was not stolen, but severely damaged.

“A transmitter is a critical piece of radio broadcasting equipment. It converts audio signals from the studio into radio frequency signals, which are then transmitted via an antenna to listeners’ radios. Without it, the station simply cannot broadcast,” Shupping explained.

According to the station, the following equipment was affected during the incident:

Two UHF transmitters – damaged

HP laptop – stolen

Behringer sound card – stolen

Internet router with SIM card – stolen

Additional electrical equipment – damaged

According to Shupping, the damage was deliberate and required significant effort. “It is obvious that the target was copper. The perpetrators climbed about five metres up the tower to cut cables. They stripped the transmitter and took what they needed,” he said.

The estimated cost to repair the damage and replace stolen components is close to R28 000, a significant financial blow for the community radio. The matter has been reported to the Media Development and Diversity Agency (MDDA), which supports community radio stations across the country.

As a result of the incident, Ndlambe FM has been off air since the discovery and is expected to resume broadcasting once repairs are completed, with a return date yet to be confirmed.

This is not the first time the station has been targeted at the Bathurst site. Shupping said a previous incident mainly affected the nearby Vodacom tower, raising concerns about ongoing criminal activity around the area’s telecommunications infrastructure.

A case has been opened with the South African Police Service (SAPS). However, Shupping expressed limited confidence that the perpetrators will be identified. “There seems to be a larger concern around the tower area. Unfortunately, incidents like these are becoming more common,” he said.

The South African Police Service has confirmed that it is investigating a case of damage to essential infrastructure in Bathurst. Spokesperson Captain Marius McCarthy said a ccording to their report, several items were damaged or stolen during the incident, including a laptop, a Behringer sound unit, a router, two transmitters, and a power line.

The investigation was ongoing and anyone with information that may assist police is urged to contact Detective Warrant Officer Abrahams on 082 387 9516, 0860 010 111, or their nearest police station. Callers may remain anonymous, and all information will be treated as confidential.

Despite the setback, the station has received a boost of support from private security company SkyAlarms, which has stepped in to assist Ndlambe FM by installing an alarm system and security beams at the site at no cost.

“Oh, I am so grateful to SkyAlarms for sponsoring our station,” Shupping said. “This gives me hope and a sense of security for any future hassles.” He also extended his heartfelt gratitude to the Radio’s supporters, “the Ndlambe community has been extremely supportive during this tricky time, they have sent words of reassurance and are also on the lookout for any clues in regards to this crime.”

This article was first published in Talk of the Town, February 12, 2026. The newspaper serving the communities of Ndlambe and the Sunshine Coast, with a weekly wrap of Makhanda news, is available at stores from early on Thursdays.

Share this: Tweet



