‘Prominent’ suspect arrested outside Nemato tavern

A 55-year-old man in possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition was arrested outside a Nemato tavern on Sunday. Police described the man as a “prominent” suspect.
South African Police Service spokesperson Captain Marius McCarthy said on the morning of Sunday October 18, the police received information that a prominent suspect, armed, was in the area.
“Operational teams were immediately mobilised, and a surveillance operation was initiated to track the suspect’s movements,” McCarthy said.
The man had been spotted at a tavern in Joe Slovo Street, Nemato, driving a white VW Polo, McCarthy said.
“Under constant police monitoring, the suspect exited the tavern at approximately 11.30am and entered his vehicle.
“Before he could drive away, Nemato Visible Policing (Vispol) members tactically closed in and intercepted the vehicle.”
They requested permission to search the vehicle and the man acceded.
“During the search, officers discovered a pistol meticulously hidden underneath the front passenger seat,” McCarthy said.
Police confiscated the pistol, along with one magazine and 11 rounds of 9mm live ammunition.
The suspect was immediately placed under arrest and charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition. He is expected to appear before the Port Alfred Magistrate’s Court soon.
The Sarah Baartman District Commissioner, Major General Thandiswa Kupiso, commended the team for the swift breakthrough:
“The swift recovery of this unlicensed firearm and the immediate arrest of the suspect underscores our unwavering commitment to removing illegal weapons from our streets,” Kupiso said.
“Firearms in the wrong hands remain a primary driver of violent crime in our communities. I commend the intelligence team and the Nemato Vispol members for their sharp vigilance and tactical execution, which ensured this dangerous weapon was confiscated without incident.
“We also extend our gratitude to the community members who continue to act as our eyes and ears—together, we will make our neighbourhoods safer,” Kupiso said.
Talk of the Town is the weekly newspaper of record for the community of Ndlambe and serves readers in and around Port Alfred, Kenton on Sea, Bushman's River Mouth, Alexandria, Kleinemond, and Makhanda.