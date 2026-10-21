Cops in late-night Klipfontein copper theft bust

Hours after frustrated community members gathered at Harmony Park last night to discuss rampant cable theft in the area, an intelligence-driven operation by the South African Police Service (SAPS) saw the arrest of a male suspect (57) and the recovery of stolen infrastructure property in Kenton-on-Sea.

SAPS spokesperson Captain Marius McCarthy said that at around 10.20pm last night (Tuesday October 20) a member of the Port Alfred Crime Intelligence Unit received a tip-off from an informant regarding a bakkie.

“The vehicle had allegedly loaded stolen copper cables in the Klipfontein area and was travelling toward Kenton-on-Sea,” McCarthy said.

“The officer immediately verified the information, successfully locating the specified address and the targeted bakkie.

“The information was operationalised swiftly at around [11.30pm] in a joint operation involving the Port Alfred K9 Unit and Kenton-on-Sea Visible Policing (Vispol). During the operation, police discovered and seized copper cables and related components weighing 17,52 kg,” McCarthy said.

A man was arrested at the scene on charges related to the possession of suspected stolen property and damage to essential infrastructure.

“The theft of copper cables remains a serious concern for the SAPS, as it significantly damages essential infrastructure and disrupts vital community services. Police remain committed to working alongside communities to dismantle criminal networks targeting state and private infrastructure,” McCarthy said.

The suspect is due to appear before the Alexandria Magistrate’s Court soon.

The arrest came hours after frustrated residents from Klipfontein and surrounding areas gathered at Harmony Park to discuss how to combat the rampant copper theft that has plunged community facilities and homes into darkness and rendered useless vital water infrastructure.

Read more in tomorrow’s Talk of the Town.

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