Grayston Preparatory School in Morningside‚ Sandton‚ will be open from Wednesday after a deep clean on Tuesday.

The school was closed as a precaution on Monday because of concerns that a teacher may have been exposed to the coronavirus.

Head of school Ché McKay said the school had received independent medical advice on the matter.

“On their return‚ children will receive age-appropriate guidance from their class teachers on general hygiene and precautionary measures for such situations. As per our school policy‚ if your child is unwell‚ it is always best to keep them at home and consult a medical practitioner‚” said McKay.

She added that the staff member in question will remain in self-imposed isolation for the quarantine period.

“At this stage‚ she remains asymptomatic and in good health. She will take guidance from the National Institute for Communicable Diseases as to the protocol.

“According to the experts‚ we reiterate that our staff‚ children and parents are at most secondary or tertiary contacts and so at very low risk.”

Meanwhile‚ private school Cowan House in KwaZulu-Natal remained closed on Monday after confirmation last week that a parent of one of its pupils had tested positive for the virus.

The school said in a letter to parents at the weekend that further test results‚ of the family of the affected parent‚ had revealed the children were negative but the mother was positive.

By: Kgaugelo Masweneng – TimesLIVE

Source: TMG Digital.