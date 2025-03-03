Have your say on new Marine Oil Pollution Bill

On Friday, February 14 Ndlambe Municipality together with the Eastern Cape Provincial legislature came together to spread awareness about the public hearing for the Marine Oil Pollution Bill which will be held on 6 March.

The meeting, chaired by Ndlambe Municipality Speaker Andile Marasi, brought together councilors and stakeholders to emphasise the importance of the bill, particularly for coastal communities like Ndlambe, which are hoping to develop their own harbour.

Marasi highlighted the significance of the bill, noting that it aims to prevent and mitigate the effects of marine oil pollution, which can have devastating impacts on the environment, economy, and local communities. He encouraged all councilors to participate in the public hearing and to engage with their community members to raise awareness about the bill.

Viola Mtongana, the Senior Manager of Public Participation, Petitions, and Education at the Eastern Cape Provincial Legislature, provided an overview of the bill and its objectives. She emphasised the importance of community involvement in the workshop, stating that “public participation and information sharing are crucial to ensure that the bill reflects the needs and concerns of our communities.”

Mtongana explained that the bill is available in both English and isiXhosa at the Ndlambe Municipality offices, and that it will be shared to anyone who wants it. She encouraged community members to review the bill, ask questions, and provide feedback to ensure that their voices are heard.

The public hearing on March 6, 2025, will provide an opportunity for community members to engage with policymakers and stakeholders, and to contribute to the development of the Marine Oil Pollution Bill.

What is the bill about?

The Marine Oil Pollution (Preparedness, Response and Cooperation) Bill [B10-2022] is draft legislation aimed at preventing and responding to oil pollution in South Africa’s marine environment. The bill seeks to implement the International Convention on Oil Pollution Preparedness, Response and Cooperation (OPRC), which was adopted in 1990.

In simple terms, the bill, once passed into law, would require South Africa to have measures in place to prevent oil spills, respond quickly and effectively in case of a spill, and cooperate with other countries to address oil pollution incidents. The bill also aims to ensure that South Africa complies with international standards for oil pollution preparedness and response.

Once passed into law, the Department of Transport will be responsible for implementation, which will have implications for various stakeholders, including the shipping industry, oil companies, and environmental organisations.

Members of the public with questions, misunderstandings or grievances about this proposed legislation are invited to attend the workshop that will be held at the Port Alfred Civic Centre (town hall) on Thursday March 6 at 10am.

This article was first published in Talk of the Town, February 20, 2025. The newspaper serving the communities of Ndlambe and the Sunshine Coast, with a weekly wrap of Makhanda news, is available at stores from early on Thursdays.

