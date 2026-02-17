What to do when you find a turtle hatchling on the beach

Every year between March and October (they are arriving early this year), loggerhead turtles (Caretta caretta) and leatherback turtles (Dermochelys coriacea) emerge from the warm waters of the Indian Ocean to nest on the northern beaches of Kwazulu-Natal. Females lay hundreds of eggs that hatch after about 60 days. The newly hatched turtles swim and feed in the warm waters of the Agulhas current and the Indian Ocean.
In the months between March and June, storms, strong winds and currents can sweep many turtle hatchlings into the colder water where they get “cold-stunned” and become severely hypothermic. These turtle hatchlings then wash up along the beaches from Cape Town to East London.
If you come across a stranded sea turtle on the beach:-
* The turtle will be compromised and unable to swim properly, please DO NOT return it to the ocean.
* Place the turtle in a small container, ice cream dish, box etc with a small amount of wet sand on the bottom.
In nature only 2 in every 1000 turtles will survive to reach adulthood. In reality there will be fewer survivors because of humankind’s impact on the ocean.
You can make a difference by helping with protecting turtles. The hatchlings are sent to Bayworld for rehabilitation and release.
Most turtle species are endangered and they are protected by law.
Call and/or WhatsApp one of these trained rescuers:
