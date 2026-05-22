Thrills ahead as Trying Stars clash with old rivals, Gardens

ALROY TAAI
KICKOFF AT 2pm and 3.50pm
Wentzel Park sports ground in Alexandria is ready to welcome an anticipated 2500-plus spectators and fans as home side Trying Stars do battle with current EP League Champions, Gardens. Alroy Taai interviewed Trying Stars president Divan Cannon ahead of the match.
For how many seasons have Trying Stars been competing in the highest league of EP Rugby?
At least 12 years. We did not start there off course. It was a long and winding road. Initially we were forced to play friendlies only. Then the Welman Harmse competition. Once we won that league, we were promoted to play in the Adams Cup, then Shield and then the Grand Challenge. Last year we fell short in the quarter finals against Young Leopards from East London
And for how long have you been involved in the Club?
I started serving on the executive committee in 2001.Since then, I held various portfolios and has been the President of the club for the past 16 years.
We are a very strong community club, and we always had a stable and dedicated leadership team. The Alexandria community has stood behind the team since its formation.
Gardens are the current EP League Champions. Have we ever beaten them here in Alexandria?
Indeed, we have. And at their home ground in Kariega as well.
Our rivalry goes back a long time. And this weekend will be a highly contested match. Both of us like running rugby and use the width of the field. Spectators will be entertained.
From your experience, what kind of crowd are you expecting?
At least 2 500 spectators. The Kariega crowd likes to travel with their teams.
What do you think is the impact of Trying Stars playing in the top league of EP Rugby?
In this area, we are the only team in the top league. It offers a chance to our local players to play against the best in the province.
Previous achievements are:
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Calvano King: EP Curry Cup and Junior Boks
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Jashree Potgieter
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Jason Oosthuizen – 2023 U/21 and currently Varsity Cup
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Schalk Cannon – U/21 and NMU Varsity Cup
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Diego Neuron Williams – EP Curry Cup Captain
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Garth Oosthuizen – EP Curry Cup team.
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Some of the many players who represented the EP Country and District Team were Christoper Wentzel, Roget Gelderbloem, Shelton Cannon, Marvin Lackay and many others.