Strong winds warning for N2 travellers

The heavy rains that battered parts of the Sarah Baartman District, including Nelson Mandela Bay, have now been replaced by strong winds which continue to create hazardous driving conditions across affected areas.
Department of Transport spokesperson Unathi Binqose says the N2 between Makhanda and Gqeberha has been among the hardest hit, with a truck trailer reportedly blown over by strong winds near the Coega area.
“Fallen trees have also been reported along sections of the route outside Makhanda” Binqose said.
“Similar strong wind conditions are being experienced across Buffalo City Metro and the greater Amathole District.
“Motorists, particularly drivers of high-profile vehicles, are urged to exercise extreme caution, reduce speed, and remain alert as adverse weather conditions persist across the Eastern Cape.”
Talk of the Town is the weekly newspaper of record for the community of Ndlambe and serves readers in and around Port Alfred, Kenton on Sea, Bushman's River Mouth, Alexandria, Kleinemond, and Makhanda.