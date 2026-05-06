Warning to motorists as floods, snow affect EC roads

The Eastern Cape Department of Transport says it is currently monitoring adverse weather conditions across parts of the province, which have resulted in multiple flood-related road closures, particularly affecting low-lying bridges in farming areas such as Joubertina and surrounding towns.
Spokesperson Unathi Binqose said:
In the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro, the N2 towards John Tallant is currently not accessible due to flooding. Traffic officers have been deployed to affected areas and are actively managing traffic flow. Motorists are urged to strictly adhere to the instructions of law enforcement officials on the ground.
While snowfall has been reported in high-lying areas, including Lootsberg Pass near Middelburg, Wapadsberg in Nxuba, and areas around Robert Sobukwe and Lady Grey, all major mountain passes remain open to traffic at this stage. There are currently no snow-related road closures.
“However, the Department strongly cautions motorists against attempting to cross flooded low-lying bridges or roads. Fast-flowing water poses a serious risk and has the potential to sweep vehicles away,” Binqose said.
“The Department continues to monitor the situation closely and will provide updates as conditions evolve.
“Motorists are urged to exercise extreme caution, reduce speed, and avoid unnecessary travel in affected areas.”
Talk of the Town is the weekly newspaper of record for the community of Ndlambe and serves readers in and around Port Alfred, Kenton on Sea, Bushman's River Mouth, Alexandria, Kleinemond, and Makhanda.