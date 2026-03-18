IPID to investigate Port Alfred CBD shooting

A crowd gathered at the corner of Main and Van der Riet Streets in Port Alfred around 2pm on Wednesday afternoon. Bystanders reported hearing shooting.
South African Police Service spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana said, “The South African Police Service can confirm that police are currently in attendance at an active crime scene located at the intersection of Main Street and Van der Riet Street in Port Alfred.
“It is alleged that a police officer shot and fatally wounded a civilian. The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) has been informed and will be conducting an independent investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.”
No further details were available at this stage, Gantana said.
Talk of the Town is the weekly newspaper of record for the community of Ndlambe and serves readers in and around Port Alfred, Kenton on Sea, Bushman's River Mouth, Alexandria, Kleinemond, and Makhanda.