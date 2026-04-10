Two arrested in Makhanda after body of girl, 6, found in shallow grave

A man and a woman arrested in Makhanda in connection with the murder of a six-year-old girl are expected to appear in the Motherwell Magistrate’s Court on Monday. The child’s body was discovered today in a shallow grave at St George’s Beach, Gqeberha.
South African Police Service spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana said the SAPS Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit (FCS) in Gqeberha had arrested a 25-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man following an intensive investigation.
“FCS detectives followed up on information regarding two persons of interest believed to be in Makhanda,” Gantana said. “The information was operationalised, leading to the [arrests]. The suspects were subsequently transported back to Gqeberha for further investigation.
“On Friday, 10 April 2026, the investigation led to the discovery of the body of a child in a shallow grave at St George’s Beach. The suspects have been detained on charges of murder and are expected to appear in the Motherwell Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 13 April 2026.”
The identity of the deceased child would be confirmed and released once formal identification processes had been concluded.
The Provincial Commissioner of the Eastern Cape, Lt Gen Vuyisile Ncata, commended members for their relentless efforts in ensuring that those responsible are brought to book.
“This is a deeply disturbing and heartbreaking case. The brutality inflicted on an innocent child has no place in our society. We commend our members for their dedication and persistence in ensuring that justice is served. We urge communities to continue working with the police and to report any information that may assist in investigations of this nature,” said Lt Gen Ncata.
Talk of the Town is the weekly newspaper of record for the community of Ndlambe and serves readers in and around Port Alfred, Kenton on Sea, Bushman's River Mouth, Alexandria, Kleinemond, and Makhanda.