Man in court following meter box vandalism

A 36-year-old man was apprehended and handed over to the police in Port Alfred on Tuesday February 24. His apprehension by local security company Multi Security and subsequent arrest by the South African Police Service came after several electricity meter boxes on Port Alfred’s west bank were vandalised the previous weekend. SAPS confirmed they are investigating a case of damage to essential infrastructure.
Spokesperson Captain Marius McCarthy explained how the arrest had come about.
Around 5.22pm last Tuesday, a standby electrician was summoned to the Saltvlei area after a sudden power outage. On his way there, the electrician saw a man breaking an electricity junction box in Burke Street.
“The police were contacted and a 36-year-old man was arrested for damage to essential infrastructure and malicious damage to property,” McCarthy said.
The suspect made his first appearance before the Port Alfred Magistrate’s court on February 26, 2026.
“On the basis of modus operandi, it is suspected that the suspect can possibly be linked to other similar incidents of damage to infrastructure in the area,” McCarthy said.
Multi Security noted in a post on their community WhatsApp group that the man’s apprehension and subsequent arrest had been the result of the vigilance of the community, CDR [Electrical] staff and the swift response of Multi Security.
“Malicious damage to essential infrastructure is a serious criminal offence. It affects homes, businesses, and puts lives at risk. We will not tolerate criminal activity in our town. A big thank you to our response officers and to the members of CDR and residents who reported suspicious activity,” Multi Security said.
They urged residents seeing anything suspicious to report it immediately to 046-624-2508.
Talk of the Town is the weekly newspaper of record for the community of Ndlambe and serves readers in and around Port Alfred, Kenton on Sea, Bushman's River Mouth, Alexandria, Kleinemond, and Makhanda.