Klipfontein sewage spills a health hazard

PIET MARAIS
A DA oversight visit to Klipfontein this week drew local residents and supporters, including representatives of Bushman’s Ratepayers (BRRAG) and Estuary Care, who raised urgent concerns about raw sewage flowing into the vlei at the edge of Bushmans River Mouth village. DA PR councillor Phil Kani described the spill as a “huge health hazard” that had been left unattended for far too long. Ndlambe Municipality’s response is at the end of this report.
Sewage overflows from Klipfontein into the vlei at the end of Umthati Street. During heavy rains, The vlei drains directly into the Bushmans River.
Residents at the meeting, held in front of the Klipfontein Community Hall, said the sewage had been running for months with no visible intervention from Ndlambe Municipality. From there, the group of some 30 people walked to the Klipfontein sewage station, which appeared derelict. This was followed by a drive to two sites in Marselle.
In an interview afterwards Kani told Talk of the Town that the situation exposes families to serious health risks. “Children are playing on it,” he said.
The Klipfontein and Marselle wastewater treatment plants were not working properly, he said.
“Nothing is working,” he said. “Infrastructure may be old, but neglect is not acceptable. The municipality must take responsibility.”
Community members who attended the oversight visit expressed frustration at repeated sewage spills, blocked drains and stagnant wastewater in residential areas. Several said they had reported the issues multiple times without receiving feedback or seeing repairs.
Lydia Cannon, who lives next to the overflow pipe that spills into the vlei on the Klipfontein side, said the stench was sometimes unbearable, especially after rain.
“When it rains like that, it is like a river flowing from that pipe, directly into the vlei,” she said.
Cowley said the crisis in Klipfontein reflected a broader pattern of infrastructure collapse.
“Infrastructure has been neglected for years. Maintenance has become a swear word,” she said. “What we are seeing here is just the tip of the iceberg.”
She cited similar failures in Makana, Komani, Gqeberha, Mthatha, Amathole District and Nelson Mandela Bay.
Cowley said the DA would use its representation in all three spheres of government to apply pressure on Ndlambe Municipality.
Kani said the party would continue to document sewage spills in Klipfontein and pursue every available oversight channel.
NDLAMBE MUNICIPALITY RESPONDS
Ndlambe Local Municipality acknowledges the concerns raised regarding the sewage spill in Klipfontein and the impact it has had on surrounding residents and the greater Bushmans River Mouth area.
The Municipality confirms that a contractor has been formally appointed to address the mechanical failures at the Klipfontein sewer pump station. The primary scope of the appointment is to upgrade the pump station to ensure that the issue of sewage spillage is permanently resolved.
The appointed contractor is currently assembling the new pump sets off site. Installation and commissioning are scheduled to commence by 20 March 2026, after which the system is expected to operate at its required capacity. These works form part of an urgent intervention aimed at restoring full functionality to the pump station and preventing further overflows, particularly during periods of heavy rainfall.
The Municipality acknowledges the frustration experienced by residents and assures the community that this matter is being treated with the necessary urgency. Ndlambe remains committed to restoring reliable wastewater infrastructure and safeguarding public health and the environment.
Progress will continue to be closely monitored, and further updates will be provided as necessary.
-
This response on behalf of Ndlambe Municipality was provided by communications officer, TK Mtiki