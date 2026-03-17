Speak out on plan for EC coast

Citizens have about two weeks left to comment on a draft coastal management plan (CMP) for the Eastern Cape. Based on the duration of the previous iteration (2014 to the present), the updated plan will determine policy on how resources and people on the longest coastline in the country are governed for at least the next decade.
In the provincial gazette of March 9, 2026 MEC for Economic Development, Environmental Affairs and Tourism Nonkqubela Pieters invites members of the public to respond to the draft Eastern Cape Provincial Coastal Management Programme.
“Members of the public are invited to submit written representations, comments or objections… on the process within 30 days from the date of publication of this notice in the Gazette [Tuesday April 7 – the day after the Easter long weekend],” Pieters says.
Coastal management, in government terms, is really complex. Not only does it span a range of sometimes conflicting interests; it also has to incorporate the mandates and interests of various levels and spheres of government.
“The EC CMP acknowledges the important role that Municipal CMPs, Integrated Development Plans (IDPs) and Spatial Development Frameworks (SDFs) must play in managing the coastal zone at the local level,” the draft says.
“The EC CMP further recognises the respective mandates and functions of the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE), Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS), Department of Mineral and Petroleum Resources (DMPR), Department of Public Works and Infrastructure (DPWI), Eastern Cape Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (EC COGTA), EC Parks and Tourism Agency, and the Provincial Coastal Committee in contributing to the overall management of the EC coastal zone,” the draft plan says.
The draft CMP says its implementation is guided by the Eastern Cape’s Department of Economic Development, Environmental Affairs and Tourism (DEDEAT) and is also committed to “various relevant international and national drivers” such as the National Development Plan. It is intended as an integrative planning and policy instrument.
The vision for the Eastern Cape coast was developed during the EC CMP (2024-25) process. It is: “A coast with unique scenic beauty, ecological diversity, and cultural significance that benefits both present and future generations without compromising its ecological and cultural values.”
The Mission Statement developed for the Eastern Cape Coast is: “The ecological, economic, social and cultural values of the coast is protected, restored and enhanced, while ensuring climate change resilience and promoting equitable access and sustainable use of coastal resources for all stakeholders and user groups.”
Written representations or comments should be submitted by post to: General Manager Environmental Affairs Private Bag X0054 Bhisho 5605 Attention: Xolani Nikelo or by email to: Xolani.Nikelo@dedea.gov.za
HOW DID WE GET HERE? More background, including what went down at the 2025 CMP consultation meeting in Port Alfred, here:
Talk of the Town is the weekly newspaper of record for the community of Ndlambe and serves readers in and around Port Alfred, Kenton on Sea, Bushman's River Mouth, Alexandria, Kleinemond, and Makhanda.