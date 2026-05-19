Zero to G2C Hero: your 2026 training starts here!

The BUCO G2C mountain bike race from Makhanda to Port Alfred is on June 28 2026. If you haven’t taken your bike into your local bike shop for a service, now’s the time. The six-week Zero to G2C Hero training programme starting on Monday May 18 comes courtesy of The Cycle Asylum and is published weekly (ahead of when you need it!) in Talk of the Town – out on Thursdays, available at your favourite retail outlet. For details of the 58km and 70km routes, starting times and entry fees go to g2c.co.za. The Cycle Asylum are offering a 15% discount on a full service for G2C entrants. Call them at 046 624 8358 or pop into the shop at the business complex at 88 Albany Road, Port Alfred.
The Zero to G2C Hero 6-week MTB training plan
Overview
Preparation for the 58 km and 70 km MTB Race on 28 June
This plan is designed for:
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Novice riders wanting to complete the race comfortably
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Riders who completed the race previously and want to improve their time
The structure uses:
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Perceived Effort (RPE)
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Heart Rate Zones (HR)
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MTB-specific endurance and climbing work
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Strength training for durability and power
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Recovery and tapering before race day
Training Intensity Guide
Perceived Effort Scale (RPE)
|
RPE
|
Effort
|
Feeling
|
1-2
|
Very Easy
|
Recovery pace, full conversation
|
3-4
|
Easy
|
Comfortable endurance pace
|
5-6
|
Moderate
|
Steady effort, breathing harder
|
7-8
|
Hard
|
Tough but sustainable
|
9
|
Very Hard
|
Near max effort
|
10
|
Max
|
Sprint effort
Heart Rate Zones
|
Zone
|
% Max HR
|
Purpose
|
Zone 1
|
50-60%
|
Recovery
|
Zone 2
|
60-70%
|
Aerobic endurance
|
Zone 3
|
70-80%
|
Tempo / race pace
|
Zone 4
|
80-90%
|
Threshold
|
Zone 5
|
90-100%
|
VO2 max / maximal effort
If riders do not know their max HR:
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Estimate using: 220 minus age
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Or use RPE as the primary guide
Weekly Structure Overview
|
Day
|
Focus
|
Monday
|
Rest / mobility
|
Tuesday
|
Intervals / intensity
|
Wednesday
|
Strength + recovery spin
|
Thursday
|
Tempo or climbing work
|
Friday
|
Rest
|
Saturday
|
Long MTB ride
|
Sunday
|
Recovery ride or endurance
Week 1 training plan: Mon 18 – Sun 24 May Base Building
Goal:
Build consistency and aerobic endurance.
Monday
-
Rest
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15-20 min stretching or mobility
Tuesday — Endurance Intervals
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60 min ride
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4 × 5 min at RPE 6-7 / Zone 3
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3 min easy between efforts
Gear Guidance
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Use a comfortable steady gear
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Keep pedalling smooth and controlled
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During recoveries, shift into easy gears and spin lightly
Wednesday — Strength Session
Strength (2 rounds)
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Goblet squats × 12
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Walking lunges × 10 each leg
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Glute bridges × 15
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Push-ups × 10-15
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Plank × 45 sec
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Side plank × 30 sec each side
Optional
-
30 min easy spin in Zone 1-2
-
Use light gears and keep the legs relaxed
Thursday — Steady Tempo Ride
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75 min ride
-
Ride mostly in Zone 2
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Include 20 min steady tempo at RPE 6
Gear Guidance
-
Ride in a smooth steady gear
-
Avoid pushing heavy gears unnecessarily
Friday
-
Rest
Saturday — Long Ride
Novice Riders
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2 hours easy MTB
Returning Riders
-
2.5 hours MTB with climbs
Intensity
-
Mostly Zone 2
Gear Guidance
-
Use easier gears on climbs to stay smooth and controlled
-
Avoid grinding early in the ride
Sunday — Recovery Ride
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45-60 min easy spin
-
Zone 1-2 only
Gear Guidance
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Easy/light gears only
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Ride should feel refreshing, not tiring