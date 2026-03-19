Two arrested in Marselle drug bust

In an intelligence driven operation, police arrested two men and confiscated a significant number of mandrax tablets.
South African Police Service spokesperson Captain Marius McCarthy said, “When an optimal operational opportunity was identified on Wednesday, 18 March 2026, the Port Alfred Crime Intelligence Unit, in collaboration with the members attached to the Makhanda K9 Unit executed a tactical takedown operation in Marselle, Kenton-On-Sea.
“At the premises, identified as a storage location for illicit drugs, police arrested two male suspects for drug dealing after 2018 mandrax tablets with an estimated street value of more than R200 000 were found and confiscated.”
The men, aged 48 and 55, are due to appear before the Kenton-On-Sea Magistrate’s court soon.
Acting Sarah Baartman District Commissioner commended the members for their hard work and dedication in dismantling drug bases and bringing dealers to justice.
“We are moving hard and fast against anyone engaged in the sale or abuse of illicit drugs. Drug dealers will find no hiding place,” said Brigadier Asogran Naidoo.
Talk of the Town is the weekly newspaper of record for the community of Ndlambe and serves readers in and around Port Alfred, Kenton on Sea, Bushman's River Mouth, Alexandria, Kleinemond, and Makhanda.