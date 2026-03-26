Ndlambe teams lead the way in regional league

It was a very good weekend for all Ndlambe teams in the Hollywood bets regional league as they enjoyed positive results in their respective encounters. Port Alfred based Arrows hosted Makhanda based City Pirates and thrashed them by three unanswered goals.
Another Port Alfred based side Young pirates travelled to Riebeck East tom lock horns with debutants Riebeck city and eased past them by six goals to two. Marselle based Junior sundowns edged Bathurst based United eleven by two goals to one.
Log leaders Superstars narrowly beat African killers by a solitary goal in their Alexandria derby to cement their place on top of the log standings.
This has been a very good season for Ndlambe teams as this is proven by their log standings positions as all the top four positions are currently occupied by Ndlambe teams. Superstars on top leads second placed African killers by goal difference only as they both have an equal number of points 18 after 8 games played. In the third position is Junior sundowns with14 points while Young pirates occupies the fourth spot with 13 points.
Debutants Arrows are lying nineth on the log and hopefully will try and improve in the second round as they have now seen how their opponents play and will have an opportunity to plan better this time around as their opponents will no longer be a closed book to them.
This stream is more likely to be won by a Ndlambe team this season and tussle for this stream’s tittle will be among Ndlambe teams as it will take a miracle for that not to happen. This is a perfect position for all top four teams to resume their second round.
Talk of the Town is the weekly newspaper of record for the community of Ndlambe and serves readers in and around Port Alfred, Kenton on Sea, Bushman's River Mouth, Alexandria, Kleinemond, and Makhanda.