Pineapple all set for hit off

MARK CARRELS

It’s all systems go as excitement builds for hosting of the 121st edition of the Pineapple Cricket tournament that hits off on Saturday March 8 at various venues around Port Alfred and outlying areas.

“Things are going very, very well … everyone is excited and enthusiastic about the tournament,” said Pineapple Cricket Committee president, Peter Amm, a few hours before hit off.

“All the teams are settled as well as those clubs from outside Port Alfred. We are are all excited about the start of this year’s spectacle. The fields are all ready and prepared for action.”

The venues are Port Alfred Country Club, Hilpert Fields, Hospital Fields, PA High School, Airport Field, Southwell Country Club and Shaw Park. The A & B section finals take place at PA High on Saturday March 15.

The tournament is an organisational achievement, and incoming president, Amm, doffs his cap to committee members who ensured all the boxes are ticked for this year’s showpiece.

“Everyone has been so committed to assist and determined to make it a great spectacle,” said Amm who will exchange administrative roles for cricketing gear when he runs on to the field for Salem CC.

“It’s been a great pleasure being a part of it (tournament) and everyone has collaborated beautifully. Again, thanks to all of them especially, Dave Duncan (outgoing president) and Megan McCallum (marketing/PR) who have stayed on the committee to assist us this year.

“Everybody on the committee has been hands-on … they have been phoning me this morning saying how enthusiastic and excited they are for this year’s spectacle.”

The sponsors have been the driving force behind Pineapple Cricket’s legacy. Amm is high in his praise of their contribution.

“Sponsors are approaching Pineapple with boundless enthusiasm. They are always keen and it makes running of the tournament so much easier. It’s just as much their tournament as it is ours as players. It’s a beautiful relationship that has been built over man years.”

Anchor sponsors Kowie Toyota and Rosehill SuperSpar came in for special praise.

“We are very thankful for the input and enthusiasm from Kowie Toyota and Rosehill SuperSpar who are our main sponsors. They have been crucial in helping set up this tournament once again. They are great to work with and we are so so thankful for their impact on this tournament,” added Amm.

There are 28 teams participating this year, including three new invitational teams, Nottingham Rd from KZN, Jeffrey’s Bay Cricket Club and Standard CC from Cradock.

The teams are grouped into four sections on a “strength versus strength basis”, with the top two teams after pool games are completed, progressing to a cross-pool semifinal.

Cuylerville captain, Brandon Handley, whose side beat Sidbury in the A-Section final last year, says his team is determined to successfully defend their title.

“We’ve won Pineapple the last two years … so winning a hat-trick of titles would be something special … since I have been playing, I can’t remember that ever being done.

“We have had a very good season (league) … so yes we are feeling very confident going in to Pineapple … it’s a completely different game but confidence is high.

“Pineapple Cricket does create an excitement and anticipation that is just a level up … it’s just a great feeling a week before Pineapple … everybody is making plans about taking leave and securing accommodation.

“I think some guys don’t realise how much work goes in to Pineapple and maybe we take if for granted because we just play the game. We don’t realise it takes a special group of people to make it work – from sponsors and organisers … and it is a great family event.”

Station Hill Cricket Club are champing at the bit to successfully defend their B section title they won somewhat emphatically in the final against Salem last year.

“Our team is the same one that won the tournament last year,” said club president Andy Jones.

“I think our weapon is our spinners, they have done well … for example, Sipho Saki has taken 29 wickets in the league. We don’t have time for team-building like we did last year. But we will have a team meeting on tonight.

“The boys really want to win … as it would be great to win back-to-back titles like Cuylerville and Salem, and we expect nothing less but to play in the final. Every player knows where he stands. “

There is great anticipation around Monday’s East-West Legends match at the Port Alfred Country Club where all the big names of yesteryear will be turning back the clock as they do battle for pride.

At 3pm at the end of the match, AD Birrell (former Ireland, Warriors, Proteas assistant coach, and Sunrisers EC coach) will do guest speaking duties during a special lunch at Port Alfred CC.

On Friday March 14 Cricket Week hosts a lunch for the sponsors at Port Alfred CC, said Amm.

“We’ll watch some cricket too in between … it’s an opportunity for sponsors, stakeholders and friends to get real value through interacting with each other and to ensure support of the cricket is a benefit and not just a donation,” he added.

The entertainment at the famous tent at Port Alfred Country Club, where prize-giving will be hosted every night of the tournament, rotates among Garry Botha, Greg Short, Anthony Caplan and DJ Frankie. The trophy winners’ presentation takes place on the last day of the tournament on Saturday March 15.

