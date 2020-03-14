Kowie Striders host 8km Trail Run

As an event where participants will have the opportunity to take in the beauty of the Sunshine Coast, The Royal St Andrews Hotel Amanzi Challenge will open with the annual 8km Trail Run on Friday April 10.

Now in its third year and organised by the Kowie Striders, the trail run lives up to the club’s ethos of being a space for the young and the young at heart. The run encourages avid runners and walkers to participate.

The course is set along a well-chosen route, starting at the Royal Alfred Golf Club the route navigates through the golf course, allowing runners to soak up the surrounds before heading onto the beach at Saltvlei to allow participants to appreciate the coastline.

