Stand-up and paddle at the RSAH Amanzi Challenge

A new event to add to the repertoire of water sports at the Royal St Andrews Hotel Amanzi Challenge this year is stand-up paddling, organised by SUPSA (Stand-up Paddling South Africa) and its president Mandy Scanlen.

SUPSA in partnership with Surfing South Africa is the national sports body for stand-up paddle and paddleboarding in South Africa. SUPSA was formalised in September 2010 in Cape Town after initial discussions in 2009 among KZN SUP riders about the need for a body to regulate the sport in South Africa. Stand-Up Paddling abides by the rule of International Surfing Association (ISA) and Surfing South Africa (SSA) and is an international sport on the world calendar.

This event is the South African Championships and will take place on the Kowie River as well as at East Beach from April 17 to 19 and include distances races, sprints, a surf event and more. So get to the Kowie River as well as East Beach to spectate and cheer on your favourites.