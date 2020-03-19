Profiting from crisis

Image: PEXEL

It has become a common thing over the last week or so for people and businesses to advertise sanitary items such as hand sanitizers, dust masks and gloves at exorbitant prices.

As these items were some of the first to clear the shelves in stores and supermarkets due to panic buying and therefore have created a market that profiteers can exploit. As international imports become more difficult and items and commodities grow scarcer, such profiteers will flourish.

Recently on social media, there has been a glut of items for sale at prices that, prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, were affordable in the shops. Now they appear to be only available from alternate sources, usually at vastly increased prices.

The question is, how do you feel about such exploitation?