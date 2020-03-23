St Paul’s Ladies Guild gives to charities

SPIRIT OF GIVING: Through their quiz evenings, raffles and various other events throughout the year, the St Paul’s Anglican Church Ladies Guild collected R42,000 which they divided equally and handed over to seven charitable organisations in the area on Tuesday morning. From left are Sheena Ferguson of Healing Horses, Susan Harty of Port Alfred Child Welfare, Sandra Pool representing the ladies guild, Diny Hartleb of the Port Alfred Soup Kitchen, Angela Hibbert of Hospice, Margie Thomas of Ndlambe SPCA and Jenny Middleton of Loaves and Fishes. The representative of the cwas not available for the photograph Picture: ROB KNOWLES

Related