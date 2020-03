In case you encounter problems during the 21-day lockdown, here are the emergency numbers you may need to contact:

Port Alfred Hospital – (046) 604-4000

SAPS offices – (046) 604-2001/2

Atlas Multi Security – (046) 624-2508

Chubb Security – (146) 624-4810

Sky Alarms – (046) 624-2806

NSRI – 082-990-5971

Electricity – (046) 624-1111 (after hours number)

Gardmed – 082-759-2134

EMS (Emergency Medical Services – 10177

Holistic EMS – 063-460-0042

Fire Department – (046) 624-1111