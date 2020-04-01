Kaizer Chiefs family mourns the death of club legend Doctor Khumalo’s mother Mabel

Kaizer Chiefs legend Doctor Khumalo’s family is in mourning after the death of his mother Mabel on Tuesday.

Chiefs chairman Kaizer Motaung paid tribute to Khumalo and said he was grateful for the contribution she made to the popular club.

“She was a wonderful person who played her supportive role in the background,” he said.

“I knew her in the late 60s when ‘Pro’ (Doctor’s father, Eliakim ‘Pro’ Khumalo) was playing for Moroka Swallows before joining us to form Kaizer Chiefs in 1970.

“And, it is known that her son Doctor Khumalo grew up at Kaizer Chiefs and developed to be a household name in International football.

”We can only be grateful of the contribution that Mme Mabel made to Kaizer Chiefs and football in general.”

Premier Soccer League (PSL) chairman Irvin Khoza said the news comes at a difficult time when the nation is in lockdown in a bid to stem the spread of the deadly coronavirus,

“Mme Mabel Khumalo, mother of Doctor Khumalo, has departed,” Khoza said.

“Our hearts and prayers are with the Khumalo family.

“We received the sad news of the passing of your dear mother Mme Mabel Khumalo at this difficult time when our nation and the world are in lockdown.

“We are grateful to Ausi Mabel for her role besides the legendary late Eliakim ‘Pro’ Khumalo for nurturing an era defining talent, Doctor Khumalo.”

The Bafana Bafana legend is synonymous with Chiefs and followed in his father Eliakim’s footsteps at the Naturena club.

Chiefs said in the statement the club was reeling after the news was confirmed on Tuesday night.

“Kaizer Chiefs family is reeling with shock after receiving the sad news of the passing of Mme Mabel Khumalo.

“Mme Mabel Khumalo is the wife of the late Kaizer Chiefs stalwart and founding member, Eliakim ‘Pro’ Khumalo and the mother of the living legend Doctor Khumalo,” the club said.

“It is regrettable news to receive especially in this time when we are in distress due to the Coronavirus pandemic that is currently creeping the world. Words cannot describe our sympathy as Amakhosi to Doctor Khumalo and the entire bereaved family during this difficult time.”

Further details of the memorial service and burial are due to be announced at a later stage.

TimesLIVE (TMG Digital)

BY MAHLATSE MPHAHLELE AND MNINAWA NTLOKO