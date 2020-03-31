WATCH SA crew aboard Queen Mary 2 disembark after testing negative for Covid-19

Mkhize said there were several people on board who showed signs of Covid-19 symptoms but it turned out that no one tested on the cruise liner was positive for the coronavirus – including the six South African crew.

Two of the crew members are from KwaZulu-Natal, two from the Western Cape, one from Gauteng and one from the Eastern Cape. He said they would be tested and quarantined for 14 days before being tested again and sent home – provided they test negative.

Meanwhile, Mkhize confirmed that two passengers on the MSC Orchestra, which departed from Durban on February 28 and came back on March 2, had tested positive for Covid-19.

He added that one passenger on a subsequent cruise to Portuguese Island in Mozambique between 13 and 16 March also tested positive.

He said the health department was working closely with port authorities to trace down all passengers from those vessels and urged them to self-isolate for 14 days.

BY ORRIN SINGH – TimesLIVE