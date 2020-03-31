Adrian Gardiner ready to rebuild after lockdown

Nearly 800 people worldwide work for Mantis and top of mind for Gardiner is protecting his staff, who are family to him.

“I have a philosophy in life.

“I wouldn’t be where I am today if it wasn’t for the people who helped me get there.

“First, we are trying to protect our staff and the people who have worked for me.

“We are working on every measure possible to see how long we can sustain them so we have a future when it comes back.

“Thankfully I did this deal with Accor where we sold 50% of our management company so we have a few funds to sustain staff.

“Sadly for me, I have worked for 70-odd years of my life and will probably have to give most of it back, but I wouldn’t have it if it wasn’t for them so one has to be exceptionally understanding.

“We have told all our employees they are on leave and everyone is getting paid full salaries.

“We have paid everyone for April.

“We are keeping our expenses as low as possible.

“We don’t need to advertise now, we have put on hold all our marketing initiatives and have banned travel,” he said.

Gardiner is in constant contact with his team.

“We are looking at opportunities.

“I am pleased with our team and their ideas … we have a ‘war room’ trying to give a positive message and ask them for input.

“We have great morale and [that] shows we are a team. We are losing, but we want to win.”

Gardiner is spending the lockdown at home in Port Elizabeth with his wife, Shirleyann.

“The place is quite big so my wife and I can separate for a while so we don’t get on each other’s nerves,” he quipped.