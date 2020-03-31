No sense of smell? Red eyes? Leg spasms? Beware

Two people who suffered loss of smell

‘I burnt dinner twice without realising’

March 16 was just another day in the office, a week later, the country was in lockdown and my cold-like symptoms had become a preoccupation. Then came Wednesday and something particularly strange. I had ordered a bottle of eucalyptus oil to be delivered. When it arrived, I almost sent it back as defective — it had no smell.

Next stop was the kitchen, where I first tried smelling coffee, then vinegar, followed by minced garlic. That’s when the penny dropped; I had no sense of smell. It hadn’t happened gradually, it had gone all at once and in its entirety. At this point, loss of smell had not been announced as a coronavirus indicator, so it was more puzzling than worrying, especially as I wasn’t feeling ill.

By Friday, it was added to the list of reported symptoms, I had lost my sense of taste, too, and with that my appetite — nothing really seems worth the effort at the moment. At the weekend, I burnt dinner twice, but didn’t realise until the smoke alarms went off.

I don’t have the telltale symptoms of fever or dry cough, but I do have a chesty cough, slight breathlessness, aches in my neck and lower back, and a headache. Fully aware of how rapidly the virus spreads, I have self-isolated as I don’t want to risk transmitting anything. — Tracey Llewellyn

‘My senses of smell vanished, but I didn’t have a cough or fever’

Like millions of others across the UK, I spent last Monday evening with my dinner on my lap, watching [British prime minister] Boris Johnson’s address to the nation. One half of my mind was focused on Johnson, as he announced sweeping changes to our way of life. But the other half was focused on my beef stroganoff, which tasted remarkably bland.

After sniffing a strong-smelling bottle of gin, as well as a particularly pungent jar of mustard, I discovered that my senses of smell and taste had vanished. Anosmia, I discovered after some online research, might be an early symptom of coronavirus. I opened my laptop to fill in the NHS’s online diagnostic test, with the view to getting a blood test. But after answering just five questions I was told it was “unlikely” to be coronavirus because I didn’t have a cough or a fever.