Covid-19 claims life of stellar SA medical scientist Prof Gita Ramjee

Tributes have been pouring in from around the world for internationally acclaimed scientist, academic and women’s rights campaigner Prof Gita Ramjee who died in a Durban hospital of Covid-19 complications on Tuesday.

A family member, who asked not to be named, confirmed Ramjee’s death following complications arising from asthma and pneumonia and that she had been cremated. He said her husband, Praveen, a well-known pharmacist was “lost” following her death.

At the time of her death, Ramjee worked at health care organisation Aurum Institute, which is regarded as a global authority on HIV and TB prevention and eradication.

In a statement Professor Gavin Churchyard, Aurum Institute group CEO, said: “The Aurum Institute and the global HIV research community will mourn Gita Ramjee’s passing and celebrate the huge contribution to the response to HIV she made in her life.

“Gita firmly believed in health as a fundamental human right. Her ground-breaking research in HIV prevention contributed to the global response to HIV and Aids. Our thoughts during this difficult time are with her family, colleagues and the many people her life and work touched.”

Her death was mourned by several of her former colleagues including Prof Glenda Gray at the SA Medical Research Council, where she worked as chief specialist scientist and director of the HIV Prevention Research Unit at the SA Medical Research Council.