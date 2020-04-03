Informal food traders are now allowed to operate but they must get a permit

Source

Previously, only spaza shops were allowed to trade during the 21-days lockdown.

Revised lockdown regulations were announced by ministers in the COVID-19 National Command Council on Thursday.

“All spaza shops should be open, including, now we have included informal food traders.

“So those who are trading in food informally, they are also allowed but they must get a permit from their councillor or municipality”, said Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has surged to 1,462 in South Africa.